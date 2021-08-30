York County logs nearly 600 COVID cases in 2 days, hits averages at pandemic’s height

A long line of cars snakes its way through the Winthrop Coliseum parking lot Wednesday at a Covid testing site. The line extended down Eden Terrace. tkimball@heraldonline.com

State health officials on Monday announced more than new 200 COVID-19 cases in York County. One hundred cases were reported in Lancaster County.

York County’s seven-day average is 230 new infections per day, according to data from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. On Sunday, the county reported 362 cases, adding nearly 600 cases in two days.

At the pandemic’s height, York County was averaging around 200 cases a day. During the first week of January, York County reported 550 new cases in one day, and set its highest seven-day average of 321.

The city of Rock Hill advised residents to proceed with caution near Winthrop University’s COVID-19 testing site due to increased traffic along Eden Terrace.

We have seen an increase of traffic on Eden Terrace near the Winthrop Coliseum due to the SC DHEC COVID-19 Testing Location. Please proceed with caution in this area when the testing site is open.



To find additional SC DHEC testing locations visit: https://t.co/1DoDN4nh2T — Rock Hill SC (@RockHillSCCity) August 30, 2021

Lancaster County’s 100 new cases pushed its seven-day average to 82 new cases per day. On Thursday, the county’s average was 62. On Sunday, the county added 107 cases.

Lancaster County, on Monday, implemented several operational changes in response to the growing case numbers. The changes include limited county government facilities to 50% capacity and closing the animal shelter.

And Chester County is averaging 35 cases a day, up from its 25 average last Thursday, according to DHEC. At the pandemic’s height, the county was averaging around 30. On Monday, the county reported 33 cases.

The delta variant, which is about twice as transmissible as earlier COVID-19 strains, has driven the state’s recent spike in COVID-19 cases, officials said.

County level data

Here’s the latest coronavirus data for York, Lancaster and Chester counties:

York County

New cases reported Monday: 202 confirmed, 26 probable

New deaths reported Monday: None

Seven-day average of new cases: 229.9 confirmed infections per day

Two-week incidence rate: 948 cases per 100,000 people

Vaccination rate: 43.2% of the county’s population has been fully vaccinated

Lancaster County

New cases reported Monday: 84 confirmed, 16 probable

New deaths reported Monday: None

Seven-day average of new cases: 82.3 confirmed infections per day

Two-week incidence rate: 1,106 cases per 100,000 people

Vaccination rate: 38.1% of the county’s population has been fully vaccinated

Chester County

New cases reported Monday: 26 confirmed, 7 probable

New deaths reported Monday: None

Seven-day average of new cases: 34.6 confirmed infections per day

Two-week incidence rate: 1,256 cases per 100,000 people

Vaccination rate: 40.4% of the county’s population has been fully vaccinated