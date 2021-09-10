SC health officials decline to use emergency authority to impose school mask mandates

South Carolina health officials have the emergency authority to require that masks be worn in schools, but have determined that using it would not be feasible.

Dr. Edward Simmer, director of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, said Friday that after “careful legal analysis” and “extensive internal consideration,” the agency had decided not to invoke its statutory authority to issue a statewide order mandating masks in schools.

“We do have that authority,” Simmer said at Thursday’s DHEC board meeting. “However, I think there are some challenges practically to using it.”

The director said he believes a statewide school mask order would be both impractical — because COVID-19 conditions vary from district to district — and unenforceable due to a budget measure lawmakers passed earlier this year aimed at prohibiting school mask requirements.

“I don’t believe it’s appropriate to write an order you can’t enforce,” Simmer said.

The agency’s decision comes amid a prolonged surge in COVID-19 cases, especially among children, and record-high coronavirus hospitalizations that are stretching the capacity of hospitals statewide.

The state reported nearly 4,000 COVID-19 cases again Friday, and 99 more deaths. More than 11,000 people have died from coronavirus complications since the start of the pandemic, including more than 1,100 in just the last month.

DHEC, which still recommends schools require masks “to the extent they legally can,” continues to ask the General Assembly to revisit its anti-mask mandate provision and allow local school officials to make decisions about facial coverings, the director said.

“The agency believes this approach, along with the vaccination of every eligible South Carolinian, will best protect children and others from COVID-19 and help keep children in school while maximizing parental choice,” Simmer said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

