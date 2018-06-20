Fort Mill police called during car break-in find teens hiding in van and a stolen gun

Fort Mill police found five people hiding in a van after a call about a car break-in. They also found a stolen gun.

A Fort Mill man said he and his husband saw a group of teenagers rifling through his unlocked car just before midnight Monday morning in front of his Kingsley apartment, according to the police report. He told police when he confronted them, they ran toward Interstate 77.





Nothing was taken from the vehicle, the report says.

Police found five people inside a Honda Odyssey with a North Carolina tag parked nearby. Officers also reported smelling marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Marijuana was located "throughout the vehicle," police said.

Officers saw a black pistol with an extended magazine and 13 rounds of ammunition in the van. The gun had been reported stolen from Charlotte, police said. Two shell casings also were found in the passenger door and seat.

All five were charged with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm and criminal conspiracy.





The four juveniles were released into the custody of their guardians. Two of the five suspects were registered as missing juveniles out of Charlotte, police said.

A fifth suspect was sent to Moss Justice Center to await a bond hearing.

Dozens of car break-ins, most unlocked, have been reported in recent months in Fort Mill and throughout York County. Police are reminding residents to lock their cars, homes and valuables at night or when not in use.