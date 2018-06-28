5 homes damaged in York County, 1,000-plus without power. Was it a tornado?

A storm that ripped through York County late Wednesday left five homes damaged, and more than 1,000 customers in York and Chester counties remained without power Thursday, officials said.

Several other roofs from barns and sheds in rural areas south and west of Rock Hill also were damaged, officials said. Trees and power lines were knocked down in several areas.

No injuries were reported, according to emergency officials.

Yet weather officials do not believe a tornado caused the damage. Straight line winds from the storm likely caused the damage, officials said.

"The National Weather Service does not believe it was a tornado," said Chuck Haynes, York County Emergency Management director.

All the damaged homes are livable and can be repaired, Haynes said.

The damage ranged from the near the Catawba River and the area near S.C. 72 toward western York County around McConnells, Haynes said.

The Palmetto Veterinary Medicine & Surgery Center in McConnells lost power and had to reschedule some services while taking care of the animals who were at the clinic, officials at the clinic told The Herald.

Damage was reported near Border Road and the Oakdale community south of Rock Hill, Haynes said.

At least one family had a tree come down through the living room ceiling, according to WSOC-TV, news partner of The Herald.

Power outages are in the Harmony area of Chester County through areas of southern and western York County, according to a map of outages on the Duke Energy Web site.

"We had several limbs and trees down and still have scattered places where power is out," said Eddie Murphy, Chester County Emergency Management director. "We had calls all through the storm."

A Chester family also lost its mobile home after a fire near the Catawba River, Murphy said. No one was injured in the fire, Murphy said. The American Red Cross is assisting that family.

Damage assessments in both counties will be done Wednesday, said Haynes and Murphy.

Check back for updates.