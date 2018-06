Two police cruisers were involved in a three-car crash early Saturday morning in Charlotte.

The crash happened at about 1 a.m. on I-85 northbound, near Exits 36 and 37.

One person has life threatening injuries and two others had minor injuries, emergency responders told WBTV, an affiliate of the Charlotte Observer.

Officials did not say if it was a police officer who was seriously injured in the crash, or what caused the crash.

