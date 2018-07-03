The cause of Carowinds parking lot fire that damaged 12 cars? Here's what we know.

The cause of the fire that damaged 12 cars in the Carowinds amusement park parking lot in late June could not be determined because the fire burned up the interior of the car where the fire started, officials said.

The fire, on a particularly windy day, spread to 11 other vehicles, officials said.

There was no evidence of any criminal intent in the fire and no accelerants were listed as being found in the car where the fire started, according to a report from the York County Fire Marshal's Office.

The fire started in the passenger compartment of a 2003 Ford Taurus sedan, but the fire was so severe it "gutted" the car, according to the report submitted by York County fire inspector Donnie Helms. Investigators could not determine how the fire started because of the amount of damage, Helms said in the report.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Investigators were told that there were "ordinary things" inside the car such as a car seat and papers, Helms wrote in the report.

"There is no evidence left inside the vehicle to indicate an exact cause of the fire," Helms said in the report. "There are many possibilities, but nothing is left to rule a specific cause."





No one was injured in the fires to the dozen cars.

Carowinds is located in both northern York County in South Carolina and Mecklenburg County in North Carolina. Fire departments from both Charlotte and York County responded, but the fire location was on the South Carolina side of the park so South Carolina officials investigated.

The Taurus was "burned up too bad to nail down the cause," said David Jennings, chief of the Flint Hill Fire Department that was the incident command department for the fire.

Firefighters looked to see if a cellphone charger that firefighters were told may had been left plugged into the passenger compartment might have been an issue, but the interior of the car where a charger would plug in was destroyed in the fire and could not be determined to be a factor, Jennings said.

"Car fires burn incredibly fast and hot because of all the plastic and foam," Jennings said. "This fire left no dashboard — there was nothing but metal frame."

The fire also was investigated by insurance companies that also could not determine a cause, Jennings said.

Carowinds officials assisted the people whose cars were destroyed or damaged, said Lisa Stryker, spokesperson for Carowinds. The park offered rental car and other transportation assistance, Stryker said.

Additionally, Carowinds also will provide free tickets to the park to the people who were affected when those who lost vehicles want to come back, Stryker said.