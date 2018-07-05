'Serve means help': York police arrest heat wave by giving fans to vets, elderly

Disabled veteran Jimmy Dye in York lives in a mobile home with no air conditioning. So when a knock on his door Thursday came from a cop carrying a box fan, Dye was thrilled.

"It's been extra hot the past week or two — this helps a lot," said Dye, 54.

York Police Department Lt. Dale Edwards, who runs the community policing division, knew the home from other service calls and delivered the fan personally.

"Our officers see how people are living, and we want to do what we can to help when it is so hot," Edwards said. "This heat is something that some people can't escape. Some people on fixed incomes just don't have the money for even a fan, let alone an air conditioner."

The fans were collected by the department after donations came in from the community. York Police Chief Andy Robinson said the motto of police in York serving the community is especially true during the heat wave.

"To serve means help," Robinson said. 'We want to help people when we can and this is another way to remind people that we are on their side."

Robinson and Edwards also delivered a dozen fans to the York County Council on Aging senior center on Thursday. Those fans will be given out to the neediest clients, said Elaine Kershaw, site director for the York center. Some of those recipients are military veterans, Kershaw said.

"The police department looks out for people in York who have little or no help, and this will help people stay cool at a time when the heat really can be dangerous," Kershaw said.

To donate to the York Police Department's fan drive, visit the department at 12 N. Roosevelt St., York, or call 803-684-4141.

The Chester County Sheriff's office also is collecting money to buy fans for those in need in Chester County. To donate, call 803-899-0477 or 803-209-2204.