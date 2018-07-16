What are your neighbors up to? Together, Rock Hill couple gave 60 years to medicine.

Ron and Deb Myers of Rock Hill have dedicated a combined 60 years to medicine. They have now retired the same way they led their careers -- together.
The Myers have each worked in the anesthesia department at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill for more than 30 years, according to the center. The center celebrated their joint retirement last month.
Ron, 64, served with the Navy to pay for anesthesia school and met Deb, 62, in the mid-70s in class at Richland Memorial Hospital in Columbia, according to Piedmont Medical Center. Deb went to nursing school at the University of South Carolina before studying anesthesia at Richland.
Deb said she has always wanted to be a nurse.
“It was a great field to get into at the time,” she said.
Their shared career interest led the Myers to a life together.
“We clicked,” Ron said.
The Myers married in September 1978. In 1987, the couple both accepted positions in Piedmont’s anesthesia department and moved from Columbia to Rock Hill.
Deb is a Rock Hill native and a member of Northwestern High School’s first graduating class, according to Piedmont. Their son and daughter also graduated from Northwestern. Deb’s parents also live in Rock Hill.
“Moving back to my hometown was fate,” Deb said in a statement. “At first we thought it was going to be slow-paced but things just kept growing at Piedmont. Plus, we didn’t have to see each other if we didn’t want to.”
Deb said she and Ron worked in separate operating rooms and often would not see each other until the end of the day. The couple said their children would also come to know the hours of dedication required in medicine.
“It’s something I’ve never regretted,” Deb said. “It’s been a good ride. We’ve made lots of friends.”
In their 30 years in Rock Hill, the Myers have seen advances in medical technology and both the hospital and region grow.
The Myers are now spending time with their son and two granddaughters in Rock Hill and cheering on their favorite football team, the USC Gamecocks. The couple is planning to travel and will soon fulfill one of their dreams by taking an RV trip.
Rock Hill students attend Congress of Future Medical Leaders
From June 25-27, Kamal Newson, a rising junior at Northwestern High School and McKenzie McCrorey, a rising junior at South Pointe High School, served as delegates at the Congress of Future Medical Leaders in Lowell, Mass. The congress is open to honor students who wish to pursue careers in medical research fields or as physicians, a release states.
Newson, 15, and McCrorey, 16, joined students from across the country to hear from Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science winners. The students received advice from Ivy League medical school deans, heard from their peers who are excelling in medical science and learned about the future of medicine and medical technology.
McCrorey, who suffers from iron deficiency anemia, wants to be a pediatric oncologist, her family says.
Dr. Mario Capecchi, a winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and science director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists, nominated Newson and McCrorey to represent South Carolina at the congress, a release states. Nominees are chosen based on academic achievement, goals to serve in the field of medicine and their leadership potential.
“This is a crucial time in America when we need more doctors and medical scientists who are even better prepared for a future that is changing exponentially,” said Richard Rossi, executive director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists. “Focused, bright and determined students ... are our future.”
Fort Mill students compete in academic challenge
From June 15-17, Nation Ford High School students competed in an academic tournament in Orlando run by the National Academic Association. The academic team was invited to compete based on their success during the Olde English Consortium Academic Challenge season, said Susan Javon, the team’s coach. The team won the S.C. History Bowl in February.
In Orlando, Nation Ford did not win but advanced to the final round against Texas’ Plano West Senior High School.
Lake Wylie resident earns business award
In April, Robert, or Bob, Carroll of Lake Wylie earned a Distinguished Service Award from Charlotte SCORE for his support of the organization’s marketing efforts, according to Charlotte SCORE.
Charlotte SCORE is part of a national organization of volunteers who are active, retired or semi-retired business owners and executives. The members provide free mentoring services to small businesses in York, Lancaster, Chester and Chesterfield along with areas of Charlotte. SCORE is also a member of the Small Business Administration.
Carroll has been a member of Charlotte SCORE since he retired from IBM in 2006, a release states. A New Jersey native, Carroll spent 37 years with IBM.
York County graduates earn scholarships
The Master Gardeners of York County awarded in May a $1,000 Lannie Love Education Scholarship to Jake Faulkner, a graduate of Indian Land High School, a release states. Faulkner, who graduated with a 4.0 GPA, will attend Clemson University in the fall and will major in agriculture education.
The scholarship, named for the late retired educator and gardener Lannie Love, is open to students in Chester, Lancaster and York who are pursuing higher education in agriculture, botany, environmental science, horticulture or similar fields. The scholarship, which has been awarded to 23 students since it was created in 2013, is funded by Master Gardener annual events.
Earlier this month, Samuel Taylor, a Clover High School graduate, received the Harold Breitman Scholarship from the River Hills/Lake Wylie Lions Club. The $2,000 award is renewable annually. Taylor will study engineering at Clemson University.
Comporium employee chosen for York Tech commission
John “Jack” Holladay, executive vice president for technology and facilities at Comporium communications, has been chosen to serve on the York Technical College’s Commission for Technical Education.
The 11 commissioners serve a four-year term and are appointed by the governor. Commissioners evaluate York Tech’s mission, ensure the Rock Hill school is financially stable and develop policies to ensure the college remains compliant with federal, state and local laws.
“It’s an honor to be asked to serve our community as a member of the York County Commission for Technical Education,” Holladay said in a prepared statement. “One of my passions is enabling people to better themselves by realizing their own potential. Continuous education is one of the greatest ways for someone to do just that.”
