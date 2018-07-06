Sports sites, 7-Elevens, a hotel, homes. What York County has pitched now.

Sports parks and 7-11 stores, a hotel and more highlight the latest round of development proposals in York County. Here are the projects landowners are discussing with county planning staff:





▪ County planners are talking site plans and permitting for a long-awaited sports park in Lake Wylie. The county owns 50 acres along Crowders Creek, near Crowders Creek Elementary School and the Paddlers Cove subdivision. Money from a special recreation tax in Lake Wylie is being used for a sports complex to include baseball and multipurpose fields, along with a variety of recreational spaces there. The site is at 1101 Field Day Lane.

▪ Several 7-Eleven stores may be coming. County planners met three separate times in June about 7-Eleven stores. Two are in Lake Wylie, at 5990 Charlotte Hwy. and 5331 Hwy. 557. The one on S.C. 557 also came with conversation on a tractor supply site. The third 7-Eleven conversation involved one in the Fort Mill area, at 3085 S.C. 160.

▪ A new hotel is planned at Crisanto Avenue, at Springfield Parkway and Gold Hill Road near Fort Mill. The more than three-acre site was purchased in 2016 by Fort Mill Hospitality, LLC for more than $1.3 million.

▪ A baseball complex is proposed at Old York and Harper roads, between Rock Hill and York. County planners met with project leaders June 28. Pride Baseball is looking to put a $10 million baseball site there with dorms, seven fields and space for youth up to collegiate baseball tournaments. In June, Joe Hudak with Pride Baseball said some fields should be ready for play next spring, the rest by fall 2019.

▪ A medical office is proposed at 971 Gold Hill Road. County planners met June 28 to hear plans as part of the permitting process. The site is more than three acres, near Gold Hill's intersection with Pleasant Road.

▪ An industrial building is proposed on Timberland Court, on almost 19 acres between York and Rock Hill. The site is east of Park Place Road, south of S.C. 5.

▪ Two building additions are proposed in the Carolinas Point subdivision, north of Fort Mill on Centre Circle. One is at 3615 and the other at 3536 Centre Circle.

▪ A rezoning for 40 acres in the Fort Mill area is back, but this time with a different request. The Merritt family asked for a rezoning of three land parcels off of Merritt Road. Family members and representatives said the move wasn't part of a plan for new residential construction, but instead was for financial and mortgage consolidation reasons.

The residential zoning initially asked for allowed apartments, and though the family agreed to strike that use from the property change, York County Council requested a different residential listing. Council asked the applicant instead to apply for a residential zoning that already prohibits apartments and won't allow as many single-family homes, either.

The new request comes to the county planning commission July 9. Should the property at some point be converted to new homes, the difference in the latest request compared to the earlier one would be 20 homes (two per acre compared to 2.5 per acre with the initial request).

▪ May Green Properties wants to put 67 single-family homes on 141 acres off of Lawrence Road in the Clover area. The site is between Filbert Highway and S.C. 161. May Green is a Lake Wylie development company. The project comes to the county planning commission July 9 for approval.





▪ Crescent Communities is still looking for approval at Paddlers Cove in Lake Wylie, where the company plans 94 townhomes on 20 acres. It's the third phase of the residential construction near Crowders Creek Elementary School.

▪ A daycare is being discussed for 1383 Gold Hill Road. The site is almost four acres, across from the Spicewood subdivision. Orangepaw Properties owns the site.

▪ Mobile office buildings could come off Elks Park Road. The lakefront area is on the Rock Hill side of Lake Wylie.

▪ A building renovation is being discussed at 1300 Altura Road. The site is about 82 acres.

▪ A car lot is proposed at 180 Hands Mill Hwy. in the Rock Hill area. The site is a little north of Old York Road.

▪ A church is in discussion off Fire Tower Road, near I-77 southeast of Rock Hill.

☆Editor’s note:These proposed projects are in the planning stage and may depend on county council or other approvals. Some or all of these plans may never make it out of the planning stage.