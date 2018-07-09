Friendship 9 member, 'jail no bail' Rock Hill civil rights icon dies

James "Jim" Wells, one of the members of the Friendship Nine civil rights protesters, who spent a month in jail in 1961, and whose convictions were overturned 54 years later, died Sunday in his hometown of Rock Hill.

Wells, who later became a prominent Rock Hill lawyer, was 77.

"Jim Wells was one of our quiet leaders, an inspiration to us all," said David "Scoop" Williamson, another member of the Friendship Nine. "He was so smart and gentle. A great, great man."

Wells and the other black protesters were convicted in 1961 of trespassing at a whites-only Rock Hill lunch counter.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The men chose a month in jail rather than paying a fine in what was called the "Jail, no Bail," movement. Their time on a South Carolina chain gang in York County sparked protesters to stay in jail to fight segregation, Jim Crow laws and other forms of racism.

The convictions were overturned in 2015 in a court hearing that became national news. York County prosecutors apologized to Wells and the other protesters for their being arrested and jailed.

Wells grew up in Rock Hill and attended Friendship Junior College in Rock Hill in 1961 with other protesters. Most of the protesters grew up together.

"Jim Wells was a friend of mine my whole life," said Willie McCleod., another member of the Friendship Nine. "He believed in what we were doing back then, and was willing, like all of us, to go to jail for what was right. He was a proud and good man."





Wells and other members of the Friendship Nine are honored with stools at the former lunch counter where the protests took place on Main Street in Rock Hill, and with signs and markers around the city.

Wells, an Air Force veteran, is the third member of the Friendship Nine who has passed away. Robert McCullough died in 2006 and Clarence Graham died in 2016.

Brother David Boone, a white Catholic clergyman who was an advisor to the protesters, died in 2017.





"Jim Wells stood beside us all, and changed this country for the better," said Willie T. "Dub" Massey, another of the Friendship Nine protesters. "Time and age are catching up to us all, though."

Funeral arrangements for James Wells are pending, said Monique Ramseur of Robinson Funeral Home in Rock Hill.

Check back for updates.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald