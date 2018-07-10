Carowinds named to Time's Top 10 best amusement parks. See what else made the list.

Carowinds has been named among Time's top 10 best amusement parks in the country.
The theme park, which sits on the state line between South Carolina and North Carolina near Charlotte, joins a list that includes Cedar Point in Ohio, Busch Gardens in Virginia, Hersheypark in Pennsylvania, Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire and Castles N’ Coasters in Arizona.
Carowinds came in at number 7, right behind Dollywood in Tennessee.
Fury 325, the world's tallest and fastest 'giga coaster' - between 300 and 399 feet tall - was named the hottest Carowinds ride.
Disneyland Park in California and Magic Kingdom Park at Disney World in Florida came in first and second.
Time's list was published July 1.
