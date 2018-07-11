Jogger finds body at Tega Cay park; man shot himself, officials say

A body found Tuesday morning by a jogger at a public park in Tega Cay is believed to have been a suicide, according to police and coroner officials.

The man's body was found around 6 a.m. in the Living Memorial Gardens park at the intersection of Tega Cay Drive and Shoreline Parkway near the entrance to Tega Cay, said Capt. James Patterson of the Tega Cay Police Department.

Several police cars responded to the scene, along with other emergency officials.

A handgun was found at the scene, Patterson said. Officers believe the man committed suicide with the handgun, which was found near the body, Patterson said.

Patterson said no one else was injured or believed to be involved.

The man's name and age have not been released. The death is being investigated as a suicide, said Sabrina Gast, York County Coroner.

The Herald generally does not report suicides. However, this incident in Tega Cay happened in a public park and the body was found by a member of the public.

The park is also home to a public display of veterans markers, military flags, and dedication sites for first responders.