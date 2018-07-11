Rock Hill eatery named one of America’s top outdoor restaurants

The Pump House in Rock Hill has been named one of Open Table's top outdoor restaurants in the U.S. in 2018.
The Rock Hill restaurant is the only Charlotte-area restaurant to make the cut.
"We are just super excited to be recognized, singled out," Pump House general manager Christopher Johnson said.
The two-year-old Pump House also made Open Table's list of "most scenic restaurants in America" in 2017.
"To be receiving an award for two consecutive years that's really diner-generated is great," Johnson said.
Only three other restaurants in the Carolinas were featured on the 2018 list: Sunset Terrace at the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville, N.C., Fleet Landing Restaurant and Bar in Charleston and Old Oyster Factory in Hilton Head.
"We have a beautiful relaxed setting here on the Catawba River that diners can enjoy," Johnson said.
