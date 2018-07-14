‘Something Mike would embrace’: sheriff, congressman get dunked for slain detective

A congressman and sheriff were among more than a dozen local leaders who took a cool dip Saturday.
Dunkers threw balls at a dunking booth occupied by U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman (R-Rock Hill) and York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson, among others, at the first Main Street Fort Mill Jam.
The new festival highlights downtown businesses in Fort Mill, where visitors tasted food truck fare, listened to bands and bought from local artisans.
Norman and Tolson agreed to be dunked at the event for a cause: to raise money for the 809 Foundation.
The organization provides substance abuse prevention and treatment and youth mentoring in memory of Det. Mike Doty of the York County Sheriff’s Office.
Doty was shot and killed in January in what police said was an ambush that left two other sheriff’s deputies, Sgts. Buddy Brown and Randy Clinton, and York police officer Sgt. Kyle Cummings wounded.
Norman said he took part in the dunking booth because he wanted to support the foundation.
“You look at the life of Mike Doty and you look at the outpouring of support he had because of the life he lived,” Norman said. “This is what makes this community what it is today and I couldn’t miss it to be honest with you. Mike set such an example for everybody. This is the least I could do.”
Tolson braved the 30 degree water pumped into the booth and took a deep breath as a child threw the ball at the target.
“This is something Mike would embrace,” Tolson said. “He did so many things for our youth and folks in the community.”
