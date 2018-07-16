Rock Hill grandma won $125K in S.C. lottery. Now the ‘spoiling’ can begin.

A Rock Hill grandmother won the lottery, after buying a single ticket at a store on South Anderson Road.
According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at Corner Store III in Rock Hill. It won the woman $125,000.
One more top prize remains in the $5 Cash Doubler game. Odds are 1 in 600,000 of winning the $125,000.
The Rock Hill woman told lottery officials she invited her family over for a big dinner to make the surprise announcement. She said she couldn’t eat or sleep after she won.
“I’m going to make the grandkids feel like I feel right now,” the woman told lottery officials, saying she planned to spoil them with the new cash.
The Rock Hill store that sold the ticket also received $1,250.
The name of the winner was not provided by the S.C. lottery.
Comments