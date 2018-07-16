Rock Hill grandma won $125K in S.C. lottery. Now the ‘spoiling’ can begin.

A Rock Hill grandmother won the lottery, after buying a single ticket at a store on South Anderson Road.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at Corner Store III in Rock Hill. It won the woman $125,000.

One more top prize remains in the $5 Cash Doubler game. Odds are 1 in 600,000 of winning the $125,000.

The Rock Hill woman told lottery officials she invited her family over for a big dinner to make the surprise announcement. She said she couldn’t eat or sleep after she won.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“I’m going to make the grandkids feel like I feel right now,” the woman told lottery officials, saying she planned to spoil them with the new cash.

The Rock Hill store that sold the ticket also received $1,250.

The name of the winner was not provided by the S.C. lottery.