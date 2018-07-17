Tega Cay begins trapping after dog bitten, man charged by coyote that ‘did not cower’

The city of Tega Cay has set out five coyote traps in two locations after a man was confronted by a coyote July 7. Three coyotes have been captured, officials said.

One of the man’s two dogs was bitten by the coyote. City officials say public safety requires traps be set because the coyote did not run away from people.

Quinton Huseman said he was running with his two dogs, Gracie and Lillie, when a coyote bit Lillie and charged him.

“The coyote in this case did not cower and run from contact with people,” said Charlie Funderburke, Tega Cay city manager.

“Our concerns is this coyote appears to be getting too comfortable around humans. Public safety is the issue here.”

The traps have been set out on a trail at Lookout Park and in a wooded area of Stonecrest Greenway.

City officials posted on Facebook Tuesday that three coyotes have been caught since the traps have been placed. The post says one adult male coyote and two smaller coyotes, probably pups, were caught.

The trail at the park remains closed after the coyote confronted Huseman and his dogs, Funderburke said.

The traps, set out by a licensed trapper, will be out for about two weeks, Funderburke said.

The trapper “found signs of a den for a coyote, and tracks that shows heavy coyote traffic,” Funderburke said.

“We have had multiple sightings of coyotes in the city.”

The incident July 7 was the only known encounter between a coyote and a person, Funderburke said.

Huseman said he’s happy with the response from Tega Cay officials.

“I’m very pleased that they went out and acted so quickly, and hopefully it’ll save someone else from being hurt,” he said.

City officials in Tega Cay euthanized four coyotes in Tega Cay in 2017 after four animals were captured in traps. That followed several sightings.

Funderburke said it is “impossible to eradicate” coyotes from the city. But he said the most recent interaction with a person and pets means the city must act to try and get rid of the problem.

Huseman said the coyote didn’t break the skin when it bit Lillie, and the dog has made a complete recovery. She’s ready to go back to the trail, he said.

And when the city reopens the paths, they’ll “absolutely” be back, he said.