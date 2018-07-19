More than $1K in thermostats, traffic cones stolen from Fort Mill construction sites

More than $1,300 in thermostats are missing in Fort Mill.

There were three thefts reported Monday at homes on Kahana River and Triple Branch roads in the Waterside at the Catawba community, according to Fort Mill Police Department reports.

All three properties are under construction by Lennar Homes. Two thermostats were cut off the wall in each of the three homes, according to the report.. The six white, Wi-Fi capable thermostats are worth a combined $1,365.





A week earlier, Fort Mill police reponded to a report of a woman in a blue Honda hatchback stealing traffic cones from a construction site.





Police saw the vehicle in the Nims and East Hill streets area and it crashed into a stone wall at the Unity Presbyterian Church cemetery, according to a a report. A woman, who police say appeared to be impaired, got out of the vehicle.

Officers found traffic cones in her passenger seat. The woman said she was “taking them as a joke,” the report says.

The town administration opted not to prosecute the woman if the cones were returned. Her car was towed from the wreck site.