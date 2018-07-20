York County cop helped others for 37 years. Now he’s getting help

For 37 years as a York County cop, Lt. Eddie Thomasson helped people. He solved murders as the detective and then head of investigations at the York County Sheriff’s Office.

He pulled people from wrecked cars and burning houses as a patrol officer and sergeant.

He helped train dozens of young cops to have the guts to stop fights and domestic violence, beatings and stabbings.

“The brotherhood of cops is a real thing,” Thomasson said.

Now 69 and retired, his fellow cops are helping him, following a lightning strike that caused a fire and destroyed Thomasson’s York home.

Thomasson and his wife of a half century, Norma, were home late Tuesday when they smelled smoke.

In just seconds, flames and smoke poured out from under the house. Thomasson was not the one getting the 911 call, he was making the call.

When deputies learned the fire was at Thomasson’s home, they showed up, and made calls to help get donations and other assistance.

One of the first to arrive at the Thomasson home was a man who learned how to be a patrol officer and detective from Thomasson 25 years ago.

That is York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson.

When family is in need, family pitches in, Tolson said.

“Eddie is still York County Sheriff’s office family, and we will step up to help him and Norma any way we can,” Tolson said.

The fire is believed to have been caused by an indirect lightning strike, Thomasson said. Lightning hit nearby, then was conducted through the copper plumbing pipes of the house until it started the fire, he said.





All the commendations, awards and medals that Eddie Thomasson received serving the public were burned up.

But Thomasson did not lose everything.

He still proudly wears a “Back the Blue” hat and a T-shirt that shows he’s a retired deputy. After he retired from the force, he still served for years as quartermaster at the county’s police training center.

“I was always proud to be a police officer, proud to help people,” Thomasson said. “That’s the job. You help them when they need it the most.”

That’s why cops have streamed to his house and to the sheriff’s office to help him. People can go to the York County Sheriff’s office at 1675 York Highway in York and donate, too.

This time, Thomasson needs a little help.

“Eddie Thomasson will always be one of us,” Tolson said.