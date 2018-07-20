Here’s where it’s getting loud in Fort Mill and Rock Hill. And for how long

Fort Mill residents may hear rock blasting if they’re in the Old Nation Road area. It’ll last three months.

The York County Office of Emergency Management was informed Controlled Rock Drilling & Blasting Inc. will be blasting in the 2500 block of Old Nation Road, starting Friday, July 20. That site is near Carolina Orchards and the Harris Teeter in Fort Mill. The permit runs through Oct. 19.

Permits are approved by the state fire marshal.





SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Fort Mill isn’t the only site. Palmetto Rock Services was approved to start blasting in the 900 block of Church Road in Rock Hill starting July 11. The site is undeveloped property ending near Floyd Road. That blasting also is allowed for three months.

Palmetto Rock also was approved to blast at the 1000 block of Church through Sept. 4 “for trenching purposes,” according to the office of emergency management.

Elite Blasting Services began blasting at the 5000 block of Burnwald Court in Fort Mill. That work runs through Aug. 9. It’s for new housing and utility work for the Saxon Place subdivision.

Elite Blasting also was approved for work starting May 24 at 2205 Deerfield Drive in Fort Mill. That work, for utilities at the Sugar Creek Lift Station, runs through Aug. 17.

Blasting just wrapped up July 2 at 4260 Pleasant Road in Fort Mill for a new building site, and in May for trenching and utilities on Steele Point Drive in Fort Mill. Several other recent construction projects required it on now expired permits, too.