York County animal control needs dog walkers, ‘socializers’ for shelter pets

The York County animal shelter has had a spike in good fortune keeping animals out of the gas chamber over the past year, according to its supervisor.
The efforts of Supervisor Bobbie Comer relocating dozens of cats and dogs to no-kill rescue groups has helped animal control send 77 percent of the animals out the door alive compared with 33 percent a year ago, Comer said.
Even with the extra help, Animal Control is still overcapacity, she said.
“We have so many adoptable dogs and cats, and we really just don’t have room for all of them,” Comer said.
What they do have plenty of room for is volunteers.
The shelter needs them badly, Comer said, and wants the community to help socialize the animals that may not be able to live with humans just yet.
Other animals just need a belly rub or to chase a ball around the yard at the shelter. Sometimes, potential pet owners need the help.
“Another thing that our volunteers do that is really important, is they interface with the community for adoption so when people come in to look at a potential pet, they meet with each person, they bring the animal out so they can interact and they can find the perfect fit for their family,” Comer said.
The shelter works with the volunteer group Friends of York County Animal Shelter.
Volunteer Angela Smith can be seen in one of two rooms set up specifically to play with cats and older kittens.
On a recent visit to the shelter, one orange and white tabby rolled around in Smith’s arms as though he wasn’t getting petted fast enough.
The cat has completely changed, Smith said. Before she started coming, the tabby wouldn’t let people touch it.
“To see him come into himself and learn to trust humans and learn to play and learn to be a cat, this is why I do this,” Smith said. “My favorite part is matching the right human to the right cat.”
To volunteer, visit the organization’s social media pages, visit the website fycas.org, or call 803-628-3190.
