An ‘outrageous’ eyesore is popping up in Lake Wylie. Leaders aren’t happy about it.

Power poles are going up in front of new apartments in Lake Wylie, and local leaders aren’t happy about it.

York County Councilwoman Allison Love posted photos on her Facebook page on Wednesday of several poles being installed in front of new apartments on S.C. 49. She called the decision to put them there — instead of burying the utilities — “disappointing” and “indicative of someone not caring,” saying she might understand the decision if it were 1975.

“I can tell you that I guarantee those of us who live here and have to look at it feel the same about it,” Love wrote. “Unhappy!”

The 30 comments from community members within an hour of the post, agreed. Many called the poles “hideous,” “horrible,” “ugly” and “terrible.” One commented concern that drivers would crash into the poles, as happens from time to time at the front wall and entrance sign to Village at Lake Wylie.

SIGN UP

Another commenter said it was “traffic hell” while they were installed on the busy S.C. 49. Another said similar poles were going up near All Saints Catholic Church.

Love and Susan Bromfield, president of the Lake Wylie Chamber of Commerce, sent messages to a utility contact and to the Fort Mill Times asking what could be done.

“I am appalled that these power lines are going right in front of the new apartments on Hwy. 49,” Love said. “This is the most embarrassing and disappointing thing I’ve seen and it looks like we’ve gone back to 1975. What in the world can be done so that we do not have to look at this?”

Bromfield agreed.

“This is outrageous,” she said. “Can’t you get this handled so this is not an eyesore (in a gateway buffer)?”

Check back for more.