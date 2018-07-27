No internet access at home? York County Library can help you change that

Starting Monday, the York County Library is offering hotspots for families who do not have internet access at home.
Residents can check out T-Mobile HotSpots at the library’s Rock Hill, Clover and York locations for up to two weeks of use at home.
The bookmobile will also have them available for check out.
Hotspots are devices that allow people to access the internet, via a desktop, laptop or a mobile device such as a cell phone or tablet. They can watch videos, play games, apply for jobs and complete projects and schoolwork at home, said Stacy Williams, spokesperson for the library.
“The devices will bring internet access to families that have no access,” Williams said. “Just having access to the internet for two weeks will give you an opportunity to ... search for jobs, get access to useful resources and databases.
“For people in the community, its going to help them a lot,” she said.
The library is able to offer the devices through a partnership with T-Mobile, Williams said.
The York County Library is offering other tools to patrons, including mobile printing and the ability to print color copies, Williams said.
“We’re constantly looking to expand all of our services here at the library,” she said. “With the new HotSpots, its going to generate buzz for the library so we’re excited about it.”
What to know:
- To check out a HotSpot device, residents must be 18 years or older and must be in good standing with the library. They must have no more than $5 in fines on their account.
- Devices are available on a first-come, first-served basis
- Data is unlimited
- Up to five devices can be connected to one HotSpot
- HotSpots can be checked out for up to two weeks, with no renewals. Residents who do not return a device may have to pay a fine.
- HotSpots must be returned to the library location they were checked out from, and must be brought into the library for check in.
- Patrons must sign a usage agreement to check out a HotSpot device.
- The devices are simple to use and come with all necessary cords and a carrying case.
