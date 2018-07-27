More than a dozen acres could be added to Fort Mill. Here’s what owners want there.

Fort Mill soon could grow by another 13 acres, though what exactly might be built on them remains to be seen.

Two properties are up for annexation. The town planning commission will review both July 31. The requests would still need Fort Mill Town Council approval.

The Catoe property is almost nine acres on OHenry Lane. The site is wooded, just west of I-77 beside the Well Ridge Subdivision.

The property, now subject to York County rules, is zoned to allow up to three homes per acre. The town zoning would allow the same, though the current plan is for a religious institution.

Another site at 1171 Kimbrell Road is almost five acres. The Scibuola property sits at the intersection of Kimbrell Road and Tom Hall Street, just beside the Kimbrell Crossing subdivision.





The county zoning allows single-family homes and other uses. The property owner is asking for a highway commercial zoning in town, which would allow retail, commercial, restaurant and similar uses.

Town planning staff recommends both annexations, though not for the change to commercial at the Scibuola property.

Along with the annexation requests, the planning commission gets a look at a plan to subdivide property allowing for a new road at the recreation complex on Tom Hall Street. Less than an acre of Ashbrook Villas property, at the intersection of Tom Hall and Kimbrell, would be divided, allowing for an access road wrapping around the recreation facility the town took ownership of this summer.

The town plans to buy the sliver of property to allow for the road. When renovations are complete, the recreation site, run by the Upper Palmetto YMCA, will include an expanded aquatic center paid for by the Fort Mill school district.

The other planning commission item is a commercial appearance review for Steele Street Station. Announced plans there include a new restaurant run by the former Beef ‘O’ Brady’s group in Baxter, and other retail sites. Steele Street Station sits at the corner of Tom Hall and Steele streets.