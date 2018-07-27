York County kids making a ‘splash’ and scoring high at new park in Clover

The last phase of York County's newest park — New Centre Park in Clover — opened to park-goers Friday at the grand opening of the $2.6 million phase. The park includes a new splash pad, amphitheater and a covered shelter with picnic tables.
By
Up Next
The last phase of York County's newest park — New Centre Park in Clover — opened to park-goers Friday at the grand opening of the $2.6 million phase. The park includes a new splash pad, amphitheater and a covered shelter with picnic tables.
By

Local

New Clover park opens with a ‘splash’ for York County residents

By Tracy Kimball

tkimball@heraldonline.com

July 27, 2018 06:14 PM

Clover

Jolie Grace Hair, 3, ran through a tunnel of water and bent over to get her curly blond locks sopping wet.

Her mother, Summer Hair, on Friday brought Jolie and brother, Jaxon Hair, 4, to the new splash pad at Clover’s New Centre Park.

The cool water was a welcome relief to the dozen or more children playing in the hot July sun.

“We went to another park and were going to play, and it was just too hot,” Summer Hair said, watching her lying in the center of the splashing water. “We love it, it’s so fun.”

The Town of Clover marked the grand opening of the splash pad and an amphitheater that can accommodate 750 people — phase II of the park — with a community event Friday evening. There was live music, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, children’s activities, food and a movie.

Phase II cost the town $2.6 million, not including the purchase of the land, which cost almost half a million dollars, said Town Administrator Allison Harvey. The town acquired the property near Memorial Stadium in 2005 and has added soccer fields, walking trails, a covered shelter with picnic tables and restrooms.

The first phase of the project, which included the soccer fields and lighting, cost the town almost $2 million, Harvey said.

New Centre Park is located at 499 Memorial Drive.

The splash pad is open 10 am-noon, 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Sundays. There is no cost to play on the splash pad.

Tracy Kimball: tkimball@heraldonline.com

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald

  Comments  