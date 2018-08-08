New homes will block the drive at NC-SC state line near Lake Wylie. Here’s where

A main roadway on the South Carolina and North Carolina state line near Lake Wylie is about to become unavailable.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is partnering with a Mecklenburg County, N.C., project to set up a detour at Youngblood and Zoar roads. It will last 12 days, from Aug. 15-27. The intersection is located across the state line in North Carolina, in the Steele Creek community, but is a direct route connecting several parts of northeast York County.

The detour is more than 9 miles long, using Steele Creek and Hamilton roads, Grand Palisades Parkway, N.C. 49 and part of Youngblood in North Carolina. Drivers on SC 160 headed north from Tega Cay or Fort Mill would have to go past Zoar, turn onto Hamilton and reconnect with Youngblood.





A roundabout is being constructed to improve traffic flow. Work will continue round-the-clock until complete, according to the civil engineering firm in charge. The work is needed as part of the Ridgewater subdivision by Mattamy Homes. The developer is paying for it.