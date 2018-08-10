Builders sue York County over higher Fort Mill school growth fee, councilman says

York County is being sued by home builders over higher residential development fees in the Fort Mill school district, a councilman says.
York County Councilman Michael Johnson posted on Facebook Thursday afternoon that he and the rest of council face a lawsuit over the fees. An accompanying photo posted by Johnson shows the Home Builders Association of South Carolina, Soni Construction and Shea Homes are the plaintiffs.
The lawsuit was brought after York County approved a much higher fee on new residential construction to pay for schools growth in the Fort Mill district.
Johnson couldn’t provide many details online on the legal matter, but he said the county “will defend its actions.”
Development fees, also called impact fees, are charges on new construction. They are paid by builders and developers, but typically passed on to buyers and renters.
They’re allowed by state law, with requirements like capital needs lists and detailed math showing the charge will have new development paying a proportionate share of costs brought on by growth.
Typically, the fees are charged at the time a construction permit is issued.
Fees can be charged for and used by schools, police and fire service, municipal costs, utilities and more. Fees can be charged on residential and commercial growth.
On July 16, council finalized an increase to the fee on new homes and apartments in the Fort Mill School District. The fee dates back to 1996 and, until this summer, the cost was $2,500 per new residence.
The council decided to increase fees to more than $18,000 for each new home and $12,000 for each new apartment.
The school impact fee change drew considerable community support, but also concern from state home builder and real estate groups.
Impact fees have been a tool for generating new money for schools and communities in high-growth areas.
Fort Mill Town Council passed fees in 2015 for recreation, municipal service, fire protection and, though they’ve yet to charge for it, transportation. Rock Hill enacted fees in 2003. The city phased in increases the past two summers, more than doubling fees on a typical new home to almost $4,000.
Tega Cay unanimously approved new impact fees Aug. 6 within that city’s borders. Fees for recreation, police, fire and utilities will be charged on residential and commercial construction. A typical new home will pay more than $8,000. Tega Cay is averaging 14 new homes per month. City Manager Charlie Funderburk said impact fee rates will be reviewed annually as other city fees are in budgeting.
“These fees, I don’t see would be any different,” he said.
Lancaster County is considering impact fees for the high-growth Indian Land area. Chester County is mulling them for Richburg, and perhaps the entire county.
Even York County may not be done with impact fees. While studying the school district fee, the county put off efforts to start its own fees for unincorporated areas. Now the county is working toward the new fees.
There has been some discussion on whether new fees would target high-growth areas like Lake Wylie and unincorporated Fort Mill or Tega Cay. Or the fees could be implemented countywide. The new fees only would be charged on construction in unincorporated areas.
The fees wouldn’t compound with fees already in place in Fort Mill, Tega Cay or Rock Hill. They would be added to the separate school district fees, if passed, for unincorporated homes within the Fort Mill school district.
Back in 2015, leaders in Fort Mill approved their fees by narrow 4-3 votes, after some backlash from the business community over concern that new fees might stunt economic growth. The town studied impact fees for more than a year. Leaders were cautioned against charging the most they could under state law, to give them some wiggle room if someone wanted to take them to court over the math.
State law uses a variety of factors to set a maximum amount municipalities can charge.
York County’s recent vote on the school district fee increase, and the one approved this week in Tega Cay, was the maximum amount each community could charge.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
Comments