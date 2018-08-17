Driver killed in York County crash near Rock Hill, SC troopers say

The driver in a crash Friday morning in York County outside Rock Hill died at the scene after the car went off the road and hit a tree, police said.

The driver has not yet been identified by the York County Coroner’s office.

The one-car crash happened about 2:15 a.m. on Hopewell Road about a mile southeast of the Rock Hill city limits, said Cpl. Bill Rhyne with S.C. Highway Patrol.

The1999 Acura went across the center line of the road off the other side of the highway and slammed into a tree, Rhyne said.

SIGN UP

The driver was not wearing a seat belt, police said.

No other details about the crash are yet available.

Check back for updates on this story.