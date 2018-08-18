Rock Hill fountain going dry for several weeks

The fountain at Fountain Park in Rock Hill will be drained Sunday night for three to four weeks to complete tile work, according to a city press release.

“The tile replacement was part of the project scope when the fountain underwent repairs in 2016 and 2017, but due to cold temperatures throughout the fall, winter and early spring, along with the number of events at Fountain Park during the summer, the work was delayed,” according to the statement from city communications manager Katie Quinn.

Contractors will prep for tile installation on Aug. 20, with tiling to begin on Aug. 21.

“We expect to have the fountain filled and operational before the Food Truck Friday event on Sept. 21,” the release states.

The city expects this to be the last time the fountain is off for an extended period of time, other than for maintenance.