Teens, young adults caught in 4 a.m. skinny dip at Rock Hill apartment pool, cops say

Six people, including a 12-year-old, were caught skinny-sipping in a Rock Hill apartment complex pool, police said.

Officers were called to the Forest Oaks Apartments pool around 4 a.m. Saturday for a trespassing call. Responding patrolmen found people standing around the pool naked and swimming naked, according to a Rock Hill Police Department report.

The first officers on the scene found a male and two females standing nude next to the pool, and two more females swimming without clothes, the report stated.

Officers found that none of the people were residents at the complex.

SIGN UP

One of the persons told police that he drove the group to the pool from a nearby home. The ages of the people involved were 21, 20, 18, two 13-year-olds and a 12-year-old, police said.

No arrests were made. The minors involved were told to go back to the home where they were staying until contact was made with their parents or guardians, police said.

The officer on scene made the decision not to press charges of indecent exposure or contributing to the delinquency of a minor against any of the people found at the pool, said Rock Hill police Capt. Mark Bollinger.

All the people involved were placed on trespass notice for the apartments.