Need something fun to do this fall? Fort Mill Greenway could use your help.

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

August 23, 2018 04:01 PM

FORT MILL

Whether its to tend the fire or tend bar at the annual Fiddle ‘n Pig Shindig, help out at bike challenges, work with horses and children or just spread the word, the Anne Springs Close Greenway in Fort Mill needs your help.

The Greenway is looking for volunteers for its annual fall events.

You can:

  • Watch a popular bike race while helping out at the Sept. 1 TreeShaker Mountain Bike Challenge
  • ‘Beertend’ at the Shindig Biergarten or monitor the fire during the annual Fiddle ‘n Pig Shindig on Sept. 8
  • Work with horses and children by helping during Exceptional Equestrians Sept. 25 to Oct. 31
  • Enjoy fall events and outdoor views by volunteering during Fall Frolic weekdays and weekends from Oct. 13 to Oct. 28

For more information, call 218-830-9858 or visit ascgreenway.org.

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

