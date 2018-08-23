Accused Lancaster killer disagreed with victim over firearm sale, authorities say

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man and charged him with murder in a shooting death from last week.

Zakee Antwon Edward Davis, 24, of Lancaster was arrested after authorities located him in Washington, D.C. The arrest followed the shooting death of Demarcus Laquan Hendrix on Aug. 15.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded at 5:24 p.m. on Aug. 15 to 675 Hood Park Lane in Lancaster. The victim was found in the yard, suffering from gunshot wounds. Hendrix, 34, of Lancaster was pronounced dead at Springs Memorial Hospital. A vehicle believed to be related to the shooting was located.

The night of the shooting, authorities determined Davis was a suspect and a warrant for his arrest was obtained Friday. Investigators believe Hendrix, Davis and others were at the home where Hendrix was found and, according to the sheriff’s office, Davis and Hendrix had a “running disagreement concerning the sale of a firearm.”

Investigators believe Davis shot Hendrix multiple times and left in the vehicle Hendrix had driven to the home on Hood Park Lane. The vehicle was found a short distance from where Davis lives on Riley Circle.

After learning Davis had relatives in Washington, investigators contacted police in that city and the U.S. Marshals Service for assistance. Marshals found Davis on Wednesday morning and investigators from Lancaster County went up to interview him Wednesday night. Davis appeared before a judge in Washington on Thursday, waiving extradition and returning with the investigators to Lancaster County.

He was booked into the detention center in Lancaster County early Thursday morning.

“Although Davis has been arrested and brought back to Lancaster, there is more to be done in this investigation,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We are still searching for evidence and have others to interview concerning the circumstances that led to Mr. Hendrix’s death.”

Court records show the victim had been in the county jail from May 31 to July 31. Court records don’t show a prior record for the suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident may call the sheriff’s office at 803-283-3388 or Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.