Old Charlotte Knights site to see new life as $34M Fort Mill headquarters, to hire 550

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster helped Fort Mill celebrate the groundbreaking Thursday morning of the new $34 million headquarters of a Charlotte mortgage servicing company.

RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation is moving its headquarters to Fort Mill’s Southbridge development at 2280 Deerfield Drive. The company is moving from 5032 Parkway Plaza Boulevard in Charlotte.

”We really have it all (in South Carolina),” McMaster said. “It is the perfect place for an innovative company like this to come to stay. And we are delighted.”

The three-story, 150,000-square-foot center is expected to open in late 2019. RoundPoint, founded in 2007, now serves more than $80 billion in mortgage assets.

SIGN UP

“I want to take a moment though to emphasize the significance of this milestone,” York County Council chairman Britt Blackwell said. “It’s hard to believe that this was the site for the Charlotte Knights baseball stadium for 24 years. And I couldn’t think of a better way to officially mark the renaissance of this land than with the groundbreaking today.”

Southbridge is a mixed use property just off I-77 at the site of the former Charlotte Knights Stadium in Fort Mill. The property, a Lincoln Harris and Cato Corp. development, will eventually feature a hotel, shops, restaurants and 4.5 million square feet of office space.

RoundPoint CEO Kevin Brungardt said he’s happy the development plans to foster a “live, work, play” environment.

“We’ve grown out of the present facilities,” Brungardt said. “We’ve grown out of the present location. We are a work hard, play hard type of culture and what that means is that we need a facility like this that is going to have this type of design to attract the talent, make sure it’s convenient for the talent and that’s the greatest incentive system we have, is the benefits we can give our people.”

He said the company will bring 550 current employees and will be hiring about 550 more once the headquarters is complete.

“Our team of 550 employees are our greatest asset,” Brungardt said. “Everyday we pray that we create the right incentive system for them to come back in the door. Because we are a company of people, and this is going to help facilitate that. Each and every one of them are passionate, engaged and focused on delivering meaningful value to homeowners. And because we value their contribution, we hope this facility can serve as a catalyst that encourages them to grow with us as the company expands.”

McMaster said he believes York County and South Carolina are at the center of business growth.

“As one business, one industry, one group of people moves here, another one will move and then another one,” he said. “And they all make each other stronger.”

And he said he wants to see that growth continue.

”Once we realize that we’re on the top of the world — and if we keep the people safe and keep the taxes low and get rid of unnecessary regulations and educate the children — then there’s nothing that can stop South Carolina,” McMaster said.