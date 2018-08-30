More than 1,400 customers are powerless in Indian Land. Here’s when it’ll be restored

It likely will be mid-evening before power is restored to parts of Indian Land, where more than 1,000 customers are facing outages.

Duke Energy’s outage map shows nine outages in Indian Land. They were first reported about 2:30 p.m. The site estimates power will be restored between 7 and 7:30 p.m. According to Duke’s site, more than 1,400 customers were impacted as of 3 p.m. Thursday.

The outages are located off U.S. 521, from Dobys Bridge Road almost down to Andrew Jackson State Park. Some parts of Sun City are shown in the outage map, though most of it lies just west of the impacted area.

Anyone needing to report an outage can call 800-769-3766 or visit duke-energy.com.