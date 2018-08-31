Two horses are dead after Indian Land barn fire

Two horses died and thousands of dollars of equipment and a barn were destroyed in an Indian Land fire Friday, officials said.

The fire happened around 6:30 a.m. at a farm at 9062 Henry Harris Road, said Darren Player, Lancaster County emergency management director.

Two show horses and several expensive leather saddles and other goods were lost when the barn was destroyed, Player said.

The fire is accidental and may have been caused by an electrical fence charger, Player said.

That area of Lancaster County also had lightning late Wednesday and officials are unsure if weather played a role in the fire, Player said.

Damage is estimated at at least $150,000, Player said.

The farm is east of U.S. 521, near the North Carolina border.

Firefighters from the Pleasant Valley Volunteer department, as well as departments in Indian Land, Fort Mill and Union County, North Carolina responded.

Residents in the area began posting online Friday morning that Henry Harris Road was closed at Collins Road.





The fire happened just shy of two months after Pleasant Valley increased its coverage in the area. Starting July 1, the department has round-the-clock staffing.

