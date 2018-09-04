Brother called police before crash that left 21-year-old dead in Lancaster

Jacob Miles’ brother called the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office to report his truck had been stolen the same morning Miles, 21, was killed in a one-vehicle wreck.

The brother told police he was worried Miles’ “was going to wreck his truck and get killed,” the report says.

According to a police report, the brother was woken at 1:40 a.m. by his dad who told him his truck was gone. Miles had talked to his brother 20 minutes earlier, asking for money, the brother told police.

He told police he didn’t think Miles would take his car unless he was drinking or on drugs, but his keys and truck were both gone. He said he didn’t want to get Miles in trouble.

Miles was killed in a one-vehicle crash at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Woodland and Crescent drives in Lancaster, said Jennifer Collins, Lancaster County deputy coroner.

Miles was pronounced dead at the scene, Collins said.