Clover man missing for weeks; police asking for public’s help

Police in Clover are asking for the public’s help to find a man who has been missing for weeks.

Luis Sanhueza, 36, has not been seen by family since July 11, said Lt. Mitch Wilson of the Clover Police Department. Sanhueza was in contact with family by telephone through Aug. 13 but has not been heard from since, Wilson said.

Police have looked in York, Gaston and Union counties, and Gastonia, N.C., Wilson said.

“We have been looking at areas where Mr. Sanhueza often went, but he has not been located in any of the places he usually frequented,” Wilson said.

Sanhueza is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and 180 pounds.

Wilson was last seen in Clover in July after he picked up a repaired blue/gray Volkswagon CC sport vehicle from a garage that had done maintenance on the vehicle, Wilson said. The license plate is North Carolina tag DMS4487.

Anyone who has seen Sanhueza or the vehicle is asked to call Clover police at 803-222-9494.