Rock Hill child riding bicycle to school injured in crash, driver charged with DUI

A middle school student riding a bicycle to school was hurt Friday after a crash with a vehicle that was operated by a driver who was under the influence, police said.
The bicyclist, an 11-year-old boy who attends Sullivan Middle School, has “minor injuries,” Bollinger said.
The incident happened near the school around 7:50 a.m. Friday on Eden Terrace, near the intersection of Nation Ford Road, Bollinger said.,
Brandee Nicole Barber, 28, was booked into the Rock Hill jail after she was charged with driving under the influence, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.
The preliminary investigation shows the student on the bicycle was “at fault” for the roadway collision after failing to yield the right of way, police said.
“During their (police) investigation they (officers) determined the driver of the car was operating under the influence, and has been charged with DUI,” Bollinger said in a written statement.
The name of the child has not been released. The boy was taken to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment.
