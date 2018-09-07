York County officer fired, accused of sex with inmate, sheriff says

A detention officer at the York County Sheriff’s Office has been fired after having sex with a female inmate inside the county jail, police said.

The firing is the fourth sexual-related incident at the office since 2017.

Brandon Anthony Hay was fired Thursday after sheriff’s office officials received a complaint Wednesday about Hay having sex with the inmate. Hay, a detention officer since February 2017, was fired after an internal investigation found he violated code of conduct for employees, said York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson.

“I will not tolerate this type of conduct by any member of this agency”, Tolson said in a statement. “This officer’s behavior does not reflect the good work of the detention officers and Employees of the York County Sheriff’s Office.”

Sheriff’s official’s asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate to see if criminal charges should be filed.

SLED spokesperson Thom Berry said Friday no information was available in the case.

The sexual allegations are the fourth set of sex-related incidents involving the sheriff’s office since 2017.

Earlier this year, a deputy was fired after having sex with a suspect after the deputy failed to serve an arrest warrant, sheriff officials said.

In 2017, two deputies resigned and six were fired or disciplined after deputies were found to have engaged in sex with each other, including while on duty.