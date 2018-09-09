Fury 325 at Carowinds was named the Best Steel Coaster in Amusement Today’s Golden Ticket Awards for the third year in a row.
Carowinds’ Fury 325 named Best Steel Coaster by Amusement Today

By Amanda Harris

September 09, 2018 12:25 PM

Fury 325 at Carowinds has been named the Best Steel Coaster in Amusement Today’s Golden Ticket Awards for the third year in a row, said Lisa Stryker, Carowinds spokesperson.

Carowinds is located on the South Carolina-North Carolina state line, between Fort Mill and Charlotte.

Fury 325 is the tallest, fastest giga coaster in the world, according to Carowinds. The ride crosses into both Carolinas, is 325 feet tall at its peak, stretches for more than a mile and reaches speeds up to 95 mph.

Carowinds is opening its 14th coaster, Copperhead Strike, in the spring of 2019. The ride is one of several new things coming to the park next year, including a hotel.

