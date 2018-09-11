York County veterans greet rush hour traffic to remember Sept. 11 terrorist attacks

A group of veterans and civilians stood atop bridges over I-77 Tuesday morning to remember the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that took place 17 years ago. As traffic whirred by, the veterans waved at honking horns.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service