Hurricane Florence: Path change means York, Chester, Lancaster might ‘fare worse’

York, Chester and Lancaster counties could see more rain and less-tropical force wind if a new forecast that shows Hurricane Florence shifting toward South Carolina holds up, emergency officials said.

If the path of the storm holds to the most recent forecast -- which shows the storm moving more slowly, with a more direct impact on South Carolina -- rainfall totals in York County could reach 5 inches or more over several days, said Chuck Haynes, York County Emergency Management Director.

The latest forecast could mean more rain for Chester and Lancaster counties as well, emergency officials said.

The new forecast shows that “Lancaster County will fare worse, if this scenario verifies with an actual track,” said Darren Player, Lancaster County Emergency Management Director, in an email statement Wednesday morning.

Haynes, who leads the York County office, said the public should prepare for at least a weekend of rain.

“The trend right now is this is going to be a weekend event,” Haynes said Wednesday morning. “But as we know, the projected path could change again.”

The potential for flooding remains, Haynes said.

“Areas where people have experienced flooding before in storms should be prepared for the possibility again,” Haynes said.

Rain in front of the storm could begin Thursday night or Friday morning, he said.

Tropical rains from Florence are expected to begin Friday night and into Saturday and last through the weekend, and potentially longer, Haynes said.

Some heavy wind gusts ahead of the storm could be felt as early as Thursday night, Haynes said.

However, because the most recent forecast calls for the storm to move slowly as it reaches land, the wind guts in York County from the storm may not be as strong, Haynes said.

If the forecast holds to a similar track, Saturday and Sunday would be the heaviest days of rain for York County, Haynes said.

Chester County Emergency Management Director Eddie Murphy said that areas that are prone to flooding, such as areas in downtown Chester that have previously flooded, should be prepared for heavy rain and possible flooding.

“If the water keeps coming up in those areas where people have seen it before, they need to be prepared to go on and get out,” Murphy said.

Haynes said Florence is expected to move far slower than Hurricane Hugo in 1989. That storm brought hurricane-force winds to the area and knocked out electrical power to hundreds of thousands of people for days.

Hugo moved through South Carolina much faster, so its winds were higher, Haynes said.

“Florence is expected to move far slower, so the winds are expected to be less of a factor here,” Haynes said. ‘These are two different storms. Florence right now looks better for wind, but could be worse for rain.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.



