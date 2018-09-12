Flood prone areas of York County? Here’s how to find out ahead of Hurricane Florence.

With Hurricane Florence likely to bring significant rain to the area, residents can check and see how vulnerable their homes of businesses may be to flooding.

The city of Rock Hill has a map showing flood prone areas not just in the city, but countywide. After clicking the link, click the box marked “hydrology” to bring up flood prone areas marked by green striping. Site visitors can zoom in and out to find their properties or the nearest flood prone areas, or search by address in the box at the top left.





The site also shows the 100-year floodplain and floodways (blue stripes) and the 500-year floodplain (pink stripes). A 100-year flood means an area with a 1 percent or more chance of flooding in a given year. It’s a base measurement for floodplain management and insurance services.

The 500-year version means an area has a .2 percent annual likelihood of flooding.

According to the map, flood prone areas include the Albright Road and Blackmon Street area, homes off Country Club Drive and other sites in Rock Hill, along with both sides of Firetower Road and West Oak Drive in York County, among others.

A separate map from York County shows every recorded manhole, storm drain, discharge point, outfall, headwall and culvert in the county, through May 2017. Load the map and click “layers” followed by, on the bars beside layers at the top, the “show legend” drop down option to see which icons are which.

Clogged storm drains or other stormwater structures can lead to flooding. The Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation and others have posted on social media for people to be aware of and clear clogged storm drains in their area.

Neighbors! Before a storm arrives, clear off storm drains near your property. Clogged drains can cause flashflooding. #floodsafety pic.twitter.com/GOS7zXs9lV — CharMeck Storm Water (@StormWaterCM) September 10, 2018

The Riverkeeper also is asking builders to keep construction site stormwater features clear, to prevent flooding and sedimentation there.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division and Federal Emergency Management Agency have vmaps and information related to potential flooding on their sites, too.

As of mid-day Wednesday, weather forecasts showed up to 10 inches of rain from Florence expected in the York, Lancaster and Chester counties area.