At least 5 dogs die, others hurt in York County kennel fire

At least five dogs died and several more were injured in a fire at a York County kennel late Thursday, officials said.

The fire started around 7 p.m. at Chapman’s Dachshund Rescue at 1200 Chapman Road, southwest of Lake Wylie and east of York.

Newport Fire Department officials confirmed several dogs died and others were hurt, but firefighters and others rescued many more dogs.

“We hate that five dogs were lost,” said Carl Faulk, Newport Fire Department chief. “But we saved a good many of them. There was at least 50 out there.”

Another 43 dogs are safe and being cared for, according to a post from Chapman’s Facebook page.

A few animals suffered smoke inhalation, according to the post.

Many area veterinarians assisted with medical care for the dogs, according to Chapman’s Facebook page.

The fire was in a former barn converted into a kennel, Newport fire officials said.

The fire started around 7 p.m., officials said. Firefighters from York and Bethel departments also worked the fire.

There were no people in the barn and no people from the dog rescue or firefighters were hurt, Faulk said.

The fire appeared to have started in the loft area of the barn near the roof, which helped push the smoke and fire through the roof and kept much of the fire and smoke from the dogs on the lower level, Faulk said.

Officials with York County Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating, but as of Friday afternoon they do not believe the fire was intentionally set.





“At this time, there is no evidence that leads the York County Fire Marshal’s Office to believe a criminal act has been committed,” said Trish Startup, York County spokesperson. “However, the cause of the fire has yet to be determined. York County Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating.”

York County Animal Control responded to assist, Startup said.

“Animal Control was on site providing assistance and transported numerous dogs to local veterinarians,” Startup said.

For information on how to help, visit chapmansdox.com/donate.