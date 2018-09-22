Body found in yard near school off West Main Street in Rock Hill, police say

A man’s body was found Saturday morning in a yard near a Rock Hill elementary school, police said.

The body was found in a back yard on Raven Drive, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department. Raven Drive is one of several streets named for birds in a neighborhood that sits just north of York Road Elementary School off West Main Street, near the intersection of Heckle Boulevard.

Police declined to give out any other information about the body or the manner of death, saying the investigation by police, York County Coroner’s Office officials and other South Carolina agencies is “sensitive” in nature.

Crime scene technicians were at the scene Saturday, along with detectives and coroner’s office officials. No other information was available.

Coroner officials have not yet identified him.

Check back for updates.