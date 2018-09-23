York, Lancaster County bands take home top honors in band competition

Several high school bands won top awards in the Olde English Festival of Bands pm Saturday in Rock Hill.
Nation Ford High School won the top prize as Grand Champion. The band received the highest score for best music, best visual and best overall effect.
South Pointe High School came in fifth and Indian Land came in seventh overall. Rock Hill and Northwestern high schools performed at the event.
More than a dozen bands from across South Carolina and Charlotte competed in the competition at District Three Stadium.
