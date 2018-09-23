One dead after Rock Hill collision involving motorcycle; driver charged

The driver of a motorcycle is dead after a collision with another vehicle, according to a statement by Rock Hill police.
The York County Coroner has not yet identified the driver.
The Rock Hill Police Department’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team and Rock Hill firefighters responded to the accident that took place at the intersection of Anderson Road and Mallard Terrace Lane, Lt. Michael Chavis said in the statement.
The collision occurred around 6 p.m. Saturday, Chavis said.
The rider of the Harley Davidson was unresponsive at the scene and was taken to Atrium Health in Charlotte where he died Sunday, Chavis said.
Police said the motorcycle was traveling north on Anderson Road when the driver of an Acura, driving south, attempted to turn left onto Mallard Terrace Lane, Chavis said.
Police charged the driver of the Acura with failure to yield the right of way, he said. Police did not release the name of the person charged in the accident.
