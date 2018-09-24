Hear from SC House candidates Tuesday at Winthrop in Rock Hill

South Carolina House candidates will face off Tuesday at Winthrop University in Rock Hill.

The forum starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Richardson Ballroom in the DiGiorgio Campus Center.

Voters will decide South Carolina’s next governor and fill other state and local offices on Nov. 6.

The forum will include:

John Kraljevich, House Seat 26





Tom Hawk, House Seat 43





Corin Buskey, House Seat 45





Carl Dicks, House Seat 46





Marty Cotton, House Seat 47





Vickie Holt, House Seat 48





Johnny Walker, House Seat 49





The forum is free and open to the public.

About the election:

From Fort Mill, Democratic candidate John Kraljevich is facing incumbent Republican Raye Felder, also of Fort Mill.

Democrat Tom Hawk of Rock Hill is running unopposed in the Democratic primary to replace longtime state Rep. Greg Delleney in the seat representing Chester and York counties.

Democrats Corin Buskey of Rock Hill and Stephanie Heald-Fisher of Indian Land will face off in the Democratic primary election for the seat representing the Lancaster, Indian Land and Van Wyck areas.

Democratic challenger Carl Kenny Dicks of Rock Hill is running against Republican incumbent Gary Simrill of Rock Hill to represent parts of Rock Hill and the surrounding area.





Democrat Marty Cotton of Clover is running against Republican Tommy Pope of York, who is seeking re-election, to represent the York, Clover and Lake Wylie area.





Democrat Vickie Holt of Rock Hill faces Republican incumbent Bruce Bryant of York to represent the Rock Hill, Tega Cay and Lake Wylie area.





Johnny Walker of Rock Hill, an American party challenger, is running against Democratic incumbent John King to represent parts of York, Rock Hill and the surrounding area.



