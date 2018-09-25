More jobs coming to York County area. Here’s for how long, and how much they’ll pay.

Thousands of temporary jobs are opening up, including $13.50 an hour and up positions in York County and surrounding areas.





The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting workers nationwide for the 2020 census. Recruiting assistants, office supervisors, clerks, field supervisors and census takers are needed. Daytime, evening and weekend jobs are available out of 248 area offices.

Census data, taken every 10 years, determines how a variety of projects and programs are funded. It measures population, demographics, housing and other factors related to how many people there are, and where. Funding for education, roads and more rely on the data.

A census taker in York or Chester counties will earn $13.50 hourly. In Lancaster County, that position pays $15.50 an hour. Census takers also receive mileage and other work-related reimbursements.

A regional office will open in Charlotte with jobs paying $16-20 for office and census taker positions. During the last federal census a decade ago, Charlotte had one of a dozen regional offices, employing 250 people covering North and South Carolina, along with Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia.

Gaston County, northwest of York County, also has census taker jobs paying $17 hourly.

Virginia Hyer, spokesperson for the Census Bureau, said applicants shouldn’t wait for an office to open to apply.

“Depending on when you apply, it may be several weeks or several months before hiring begins in your area,” she said.

Hyer said the Charlotte office will open next year sometime between January and March. Jobs will run through 2020 before being submitted to the president at the end of the year. Data for potential congressional district changes will come out in spring 2021.

To apply, visit census.gov, or call 800-877-8339 for more information. Qualified applicants will be contacted as work becomes available in their areas.