Love local beer? Here’s how to ‘drink your way through York County’ on new brew trail

York County beer lovers are in luck — their local beer obsession could be rewarded with swag through a new York County tourism program.





Visit York County announced the YoCo Brew Trail, a new program designed to promote local breweries, ciders and bottle shops, Wednesday morning at Legal Remedy Brewing in Rock Hill.

People who download the Visit York County app can collect a YoCo Brew Trail koozie at the Visit York County Visitor Center – and a T-shirt if they visit five of the trail’s listed seven locations.

Visit York County CEO and President Billy Dunlap said creating a brew trail is about making York County a tourist destination, but he said, the brew trail is for locals, too.

“We focus so much on bringing tourism to York County,” Dunlap said. “We also need to focus on making sure locals know what we do.”

The locations promoted on the app include Amor Artis Brewing in Fort Mill; Dust Off Brewing Co., Legal Remedy Brewing, Main Street Bottle Shop, Rock Hill Brewing Co. and Slow Play Brewing, all in Rock Hill; and Windy Hill Orchard and Cidery in York.

Dust Off Brewing Co. opened Friday. Head brewer Jay Krause said the White Street location was packed with visitors for the grand opening.

“It’s warm, almost like getting a family welcome,” Krause said.

He said he’s excited to see how many people take advantage of the YoCo Brew Trail.

“It’s awesome,” Krause said. “Downtown (Rock Hill) has always been cool , but it needed something a little extra for adult entertainment.”

Mark VanSickle, co-owner of Legal Remedy Brewing, said Visit York County employees were the driving force behind the brew trail idea.

“All of us are just excited somebody took this on,” he said. “Charlotte doesn’t even have something like this.”

He said Legal Remedy has already partnered with many of the local breweries, including Dust Off, Slow Play and even the Unknown Brewing Company from Charlotte.

“It’s a fun industry,” he said. “Everyone wants everyone else to succeed.”

Dunlap said Visit York County will market the brew trail to York County locals, tourists and Charlotte-area residents.

“We’re the first (brew trail) in South Carolina,” Dunlap said “I’m surprised that we are, but hopefully we are blazing a trail.”

How it works

Download the Visit York County, SC app. Then stop by the York County Visitor Center for a free koozie.

Make an account with the YoCo Brew Trail in the Visit York County app, and begin visiting nearby trail locations. Check in to each location with your phone through geolocation tags and by uploading a photo of your beer.

Visit five or more spots on the trail? Swing back by the visitor center to pick up an “I drank my way through York County” T-shirt.