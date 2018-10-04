Some York, Chester, Lancaster voters have decided. Others haven’t. What do you say?

Some Rock Hill residents knew who they would vote for in the November election as soon as the candidates were declared. Others, a month before the election, are still undecided.

Roger Davidson, a 68-year-old retiree, said he plans to vote for all Republican candidates.





“They all have my values,” Davidson said. “They’re all conservative.”

President Donald Trump won South Carolina, a long-time Republican-dominated state, with 54.94 percent of the vote in the 2016 presidential election.

York County voted for Trump at an even higher rate, at 58.37 percent, and 60.91 percent of voters in Lancaster County cast ballots for Trump.

In Chester, 51.19 percent of residents who cast a vote in the 2016 presidential election backed Trump.

Most of the remaining voters in South Carolina voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton, with small percentages of voters choosing Independent or Libertarian candidates.

“I’m a Trump supporter and I’m not ashamed to admit it,” Davidson said.





Trump has said the Nov. 6 mid-term election will be important.

In the coming weeks, reporters with The Herald will interview readers to more clearly understand what is moving them to the polls. Each week, there will be an installment published in The Herald of what voters have to say.

There also will be a more complete report — with video — at heraldonline.com.

You can participate. Take our online survey, or contact our reporters if you want your voice heard.

Today is the first edition of what area voters are saying.

Irene Hunter, a 79-year-old retiree, said she plans to vote for U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman (R-Rock Hill) in the U.S. Congressional District 5 race – and for every Republican on the ballot.

Norman faces Democrat challenger Archie Parnell, who lost to Norman in the June 2017 special election by 3.2 percentage points.

“I am concerned about civility and crudeness in this country,” Hunter said. “And there’s one side that’s definitely worse.”

Norman also has decried what Hunter called “crudeness” in politics.

He introduced a measure to officially censure California Rep. Maxine Waters on June 26, after Waters encouraged people in California to publicly confront Trump administration officials over a zero tolerance border policy that led to a family separation policy.

Norman said at the time that Waters’ comments were “completely, and utterly unacceptable.”

Waters pushed back on June 28 as she spoke to the House Financial Services Committee. She said Trump is the bigger cause of incivility in politics.

Norman defended the president, saying Trump’s remarks, including his call for supporters to “knock out” protestors at campaign rallies, were justified.





Hunter said Democrats have contributed to what she said was a decline in civility.





“We’ve got to get the country back to the way it was,” Hunter said.

Many people, like Fatoumatah Traore, an 18-year-old full-time student at York Technical College, said she plans to vote, but hasn’t yet decided who she will support. She said it’s important for her to vote.





“I just want to be involved,” she said.

Traore said she hasn’t thought about the election much, but will start to research candidates closer to the Nov. 6 election.

Naquavis Davis, another 18-year-old York Technical College student, said he is registered to vote, but hasn’t decided whether he’ll vote, or who he will support.

“I’m more focused on this (academic) world than the political world,” Davis said.

The Herald wants to know if — and why — you’re planning to vote. What issues drive residents in York, Chester and Lancaster counties to the voting booth? Please take our online survey below or through this link.